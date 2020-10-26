DEAR EVAN HANSEN y & JULIET grandes ganadores en los Olivier Awards 2020

Anoche se celebraron los premios Olivier que cada año premian los mejores trabajos teatrales de las obras y artistas de la temporada en la escena londinense.

Los nuevos musicales &JULIET y DEAR EVAN HANSEN fueron los mayores ganadores de la ceremonia, con tres galardones cada uno. Miriam-Teak Lee y Sam Tutty ganaron el premio a Mejor Actriz y Mejor Actor en un musical por sus papeles protagonistas en ambos shows. Sir Matthew Bourne fue premiado con su noveno was Olivier por su coreografía de MARY POPPINS. DEAR EVAN HANSEN recibió el galardón a Mejor Nuevo Musical y la producción de Menier Chocolate Factory recibió el premio a Mejor Revival.

La española Sara Baras recibió el Olivier a Mejor Logro en Danza por su trabajo como coreógrafa e intérprete en SOMBRAS, el espectáculo que estrenó con motivo del veinte aniversario de su Ballet Flamenco y que llevó al prestigioso Sadler's Wells de Londres en julio de 2019.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

David Bedella for & JULIET at Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Cassidy Janson for & JULIET at Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Best New Dance Production

INGOMA by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - SOMBRAS at Sadler's Wells

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

EMILIA at Vaudeville Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for MARY POPPINS at Prince Edward Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Playhouse Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Sam Tutty for DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Miriam-Teak Lee for & JULIET at Shaftesbury Theatre

Cunard Best Revival

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Best Family Show

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Best Costume Design

Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Bob Crowley for MARY POPPINS at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Best New Opera Production

Billy Budd at Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Best Actor

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Best Actress

Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

American Airlines Best New Play

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Noël Coward Theatre