DEAR EVAN HANSEN y & JULIET grandes ganadores en los Olivier Awards 2020
Sara Baras fue galardonada por su coreografía e interpretación en el Ballet Flamenco SOMBRAS en el Sadler’s Wells.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN en el Noel Coward Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
David Bedella for & JULIET at Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Cassidy Janson for & JULIET at Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Best New Dance Production
INGOMA by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - SOMBRAS at Sadler's Wells
Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
EMILIA at Vaudeville Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for MARY POPPINS at Prince Edward Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Playhouse Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Sam Tutty for DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Miriam-Teak Lee for & JULIET at Shaftesbury Theatre
Cunard Best Revival
Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Best Family Show
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Best Costume Design
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Bob Crowley for MARY POPPINS at Prince Edward Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Best New Opera Production
Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Best Actor
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Best Actress
Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
American Airlines Best New Play
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
Mastercard Best New Musical
DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Noël Coward Theatre