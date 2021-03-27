5,000 Patrons Attend Concert in Barcelona After Passing a Same-Day COVID-19 Test

A rock concert in Barcelona was attended by 5,000 patrons this weekend after they all passed a same-day COVID-19 screening, AP reports.

The concert was from Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian, and it was approved by the Spanish health authorities to test the effectiveness of the screening. Meanwhile, the rest of the country continues to have a limit on gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces.

People with heart disease, cancer, or those who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks were unable to attend.

Ticket buyers took a quick antigen test on Saturday morning, and upon testing negative, received a code on their phones validating their tickets for the concert at 7pm.

The tickets cost between 23-28 euros, which included the cost of the test and a high-quality face mask that was required at all times other than when eating or drinking in designated areas.

"This is another small step toward being able to hold concerts and cultural events" during the pandemic, said Dr. Boris Revollo, the virologist involved in the design of the health protocols.

Read more on AP.