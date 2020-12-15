25 DÍAS PARA NAVIDAD: DÍA 15 - WEST SIDE STORY
En este calendario tan especial iremos abriendo cada día un regalo y descubriendo qué musical esconde. Hoy, día 15: WEST SIDE STORY
WEST SIDE STORY, uno de los musicales más famosos de la historia, volvía en 2018 a España, de la mano de SOM Produce en el Teatro Calderón.
WEST SIDE STORY, el ROMEO Y JULIETA del musical, escenifica la historia de Tony, un chico norteamericano, y María, una joven portorriqueña, que viven en el mismo barrio, pero en bandas muy opuestas. Cuando se conozcan, intentarán todo para hacer prevalecer su amor ante las oposiciones.
