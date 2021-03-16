Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Frank Wildhorn's MONTE CRISTO - In Cinemas 3/19

On-stage camera work will give a new view that has never been seen before.

Mar. 16, 2021  

A recorded version of Frank Wildhorn and Jack Murphy's musical, MONTE CRISTO, recently will be shows in cinemas in South Korea beginning March 19th, 2021. The production stars a number of Korean stars in the new musical based on the classic Alexandre Dumas novel.

The film used 14 8K Cinematic Cameras to shoot on-stage closely, recording the show in in exceptional detail. In addition, on-stage camera work will give a new view that has never been seen before.

The story of MONTE CRISTO surrounds Edmond who, knowing nothing but the sea, sets out to exact revenge against a friend and prosecutor who get him sent to jail for 14 years.

The movie 'Montecristo: The Musical Live' will be released on CGV nationwide in March.

Get a first look at the trailer below!

