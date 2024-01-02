The performance is on Thursday 25th January, 2024 at 8PM.
Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform New Era with Jaap van Zweden this month. The concert will feature Jaap van Zweden, conductor and Yunchan Lim, piano. The performance is on Thursday 25th January, 2024 at 8PM at the Concert Hall, Seoul Arts Center.
Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73 'Emperor'
Allegro
Adagio un poco mosso
Rondo. Allegro
----------- intermission 15 mins ---------
Mahler, Symphony No. 1 in D major
Langsam schleppend
Kräftig bewegt
Feierlich und gemessen
Stürmisch bewegt
Total Duration: around 110 mins(incl. intermission)