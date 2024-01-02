Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform NEW ERA With Jaap van Zweden This Month

The performance is on Thursday 25th January, 2024 at 8PM.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform New Era with Jaap van Zweden this month. The concert will feature Jaap van Zweden, conductor and Yunchan Lim, piano. The performance is on Thursday 25th January, 2024 at 8PM at the Concert Hall, Seoul Arts Center.

Program

Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73 'Emperor'

 Allegro

 Adagio un poco mosso

 Rondo. Allegro

----------- intermission 15 mins ---------

Mahler, Symphony No. 1 in D major
 Langsam schleppend

 Kräftig bewegt

 Feierlich und gemessen

 Stürmisch bewegt

Total Duration: around 110 mins(incl. intermission)




