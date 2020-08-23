Performances in South Korea Halted Due to New COVID-19 Outbreaks Among Actors and Staff

15 members of the San Theater have tested positive as of August 19, forcing the theatre to cancel its productions of "Jjamppong" and "Cow."

Productions across South Korea have been delayed or cancelled due to new outbreaks of COVID-19 among actors and staff, The Korea Times reports.

On Thursday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 324 new COVID-19 infections nationwide.



One actor from the company was also appearing in KBS' drama Men are Men, which has suspended filming as a result. The production of another KBS drama, "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol" was also suspended after another actor tested positive.

The production of JTBC's "Just Comedy" has been put on hold after a makeup artist tested positive.

In addition, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra may be forced to cancel upcoming performances in August and September after a member tested positive last week.

Other cancelled productions include "Ludwig: Beethoven the Piano," as well as the opera "Fledermaus," and the ballet "Heo Nan Seol Heon a?? Su Wol Kyung Hwa."

The Seoul Arts Center has temporarily suspended all exhibitions, performances and programs from until the end of August.

Read more on The Korea Times.

