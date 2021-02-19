LUVEL Gangdong Creates Unforgettable Wedding Memories With Pristine Audio From HARMAN Professional Solutions

To enhance the elegant atmosphere for weddings at LUVEL Gangdong with crystal-clear audio for speech and music, TechDataPS Co., Ltd. recently supplied the venue with an end-to-end HARMAN Professional Solutions audio system.

One of several venues owned by Apelgamo Wedding & Party, LUVEL Gangdong is an upscale wedding hall located on the 35th and 36th floors of East Central Tower in Seoul's Gangdong district. Featuring design elements and decor reminiscent of French formal gardens, the venue's wedding hall can accommodate 160 guests, while the reception hall can host up to 500. To create unforgettable experiences for the betrothed and their guests, LUVEL Gangdong required a high-quality yet user-friendly audio system capable of providing powerful and clear sound reinforcement for speech and music. To achieve these goals, TechDataPS outfitted LUVEL Gangdong with an end-to-end HARMAN audio system consisting of JBL, Crown, Soundcraft, Lexicon, dbx, BSS and AKG solutions.

According to TechData, their client placed a high value on sound quality and clarity, and requested a solution that could be integrated harmoniously with the interior of the wedding hall. Collaborating with an interior design company from start to finish, TechData had the loudspeakers custom-painted and installed mounting brackets separately to make the audio system blend in seamlessly with the interior.

To achieve clear, intelligible speech and music amplification, TechData PS deployed a variety of specialized JBL loudspeakers throughout the venue. JBL CBT 70J-1, CBT 70JE-1 and CBT 50LA-1 line array column loudspeakers provide main sound reinforcement with precise directivity and focused coverage. JBL Control 25AV, Control 25AV-WH and Control 23-1 background/foreground loudspeakers supply additional coverage throughout the venue, while JBL 305P MKII studio monitors and AKG K612 PRO headphones give staff an accurate reference for mixing.

TechData selected Crown CDi 4000, CDi 1000, CDi DriveCore 4|300 and XLi800 amplifiers to power the speakers, along with a dbx DriveRack VENU360 loudspeaker management system for sound enhancement, feedback suppression and mobile control. Soundcraft Si Expression 2, EPM8 and EPM6 mixing consoles offer powerful mixing capabilities with intuitive operation and flexibility for events of any size. TechData supplemented the system with a Lexicon MX400XL effects processor for enhancing musical performances.

To capture high-quality audio for voices and instruments alike, TechData supplied LUVEL Gangdong with an assortment of specialized AKG microphones. The AKG CGN521 STS professional tabletop microphone set ensures ultra-clear sound for main speakers such as masters of ceremonies and wedding officiants, and features a versatile switch for push-to-talk or push-to-mute operation. AKG P5 S dynamic vocal microphones deliver high intelligibility for speech and singing, with a convenient on/off switch to avoid extraneous noise when not in use. AKG C516 ML miniature instrument microphones capture acoustic instruments with clear and full sound, thanks to a focused cardioid pickup pattern, flexible shockmount with integrated clip, and a rugged gooseneck for accurate positioning.TechData also supplied the venue with BSS AR-133 active DI boxes for interfacing with keyboards, guitars and other electric instruments.

LUVEL Gangdong staff reported being impressed by TechData at the Korea International Broadcasting, Media, Audio & Lighting Show (KOBA), and were satisfied with their design proposals for the venue. They went on to say that they were pleased to learn that HARMAN's wide variety of products could be customized for their unique application.

"LUVEL Gangdong is a unique space that has been carefully planned to provide an exceptional wedding and guest experience," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank our partner TechDataPS for their partnership and deep understanding of their clients' needs to deliver remarkable wedding experiences."