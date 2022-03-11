KBS Symphony Orchestra Announces 776th Subscription Concert

KBS Symphony Orchestra has announced its 776th Subscription Concert. The performance will take place on Thursday, May 24th at Seoul Arts Center Concert hall.

Initially classed as an orchestra attached to a Korean public broadcasting company, KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), before later being transferred to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Symphony Orchestra, before returning once more to KBS. However, the KBS Symphony Orchestra was reestablished in 2012 as a foundational corporation in the form of professional arts management that was meant to soar beyond the limits of the broadcasting symphony orchestra and expand its boundaries in classical music and was revitalized to incorporate the current outlook with an independent and autonomous management system.

Artists:

Conductor: Pietari Inkinen

Violin: Benjamin Schmid

Program:

E. W. Korngold / Violin concerto in D Major, Op. 35

G. Mahler / Symphony No. 7 in e minor

Tickets:

Seoul Arts Center 02-580-1300

Ticket Interpark 1544-1555

Learn more at https://www.kbssymphony.org/eng/m/concerts/concerts_view.php?number=26974.