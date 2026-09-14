GONE TOMORROW 10th Anniversary Production Will Open in Seoul

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The 10th-anniversary production of the Korean musical "Gone Tomorrow" will begin performances Sept. 15 at Hongik University Daehangno Art Center's Grand Theater in Seoul. The production will run through Nov. 29, with performances Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays and holidays at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 16.

The musical is set in Joseon Korea in 1884, during a period of political instability and competing foreign interests. Reformist intellectual Kim Ok-gyun dreams of establishing a new country and receives support from King Gojong, but the Gapsin Coup collapses after three days following the intervention of Qing forces and betrayal by Japan. Kim flees to Japan, while Han Jeong-hoon is ordered by Gojong to approach Kim under the identity of Korean student Hong Jong-u and assassinate him. The story follows the relationship between the revolutionary and his intended assassin as their opposing views of Korea's future come into conflict.

The 10th-anniversary production features six actors sharing the role of Kim Ok-gyun: Kang Pil-seok, Choi Jae-woong, Kim Kyung-soo, Song Won-geun, Ko Hoon-jung and Son Dong-woon. Han Jeong-hoon will be played by Kim Jae-beom, Shin Sung-min, Baek Hyung-hoon, Yoon So-ho, Won Tae-min and Moon Yoo-kang. The role of King Gojong will be shared by Ko Young-bin, Park Young-soo and Kim Joon-soo, while Kim Tae-han, Ji Hyun-joon and Shin Jae-hee will portray Yi Wan.

The production has a running time of 150 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 8 and older. Page1 is producing the production, with Connected Company handling publicity and marketing.

Tickets are priced at 130,000 won for VIP and OP seats, 90,000 won for R seats and 60,000 won for S seats. Tickets are available through NOL Interpark Ticket.

The musical will be presented at Hongik University Daehangno Art Center's Grand Theater at 57 Daehangno in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The venue seats 852 people.

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