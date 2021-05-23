BWW Review: DEATHTRAP at Plus Theater

How far would you go for a great piece of writing? Choke someone to death? How about faking a murder that will bring casualties to your loved ones? Though it seems intense, Sidney Bruhl did one of these acts, for an entrancing piece of work. The charming yet dangerous play, DEATHTRAP had its first 2021 performance on March 20th at the Plus Theater.

Written by Ira Levin, DEATHTRAP is a complex play with many surprising elements and references of itself as a play in the narrative. Holding the record as the longest-running comedy-thriller in Broadway history, DEATHTRAP has been also been adapted into a film. Also quite popular in Korea, DEATHTRAP had its first Korean production in 2014 and was produced for its 5th production this year.

Previously successful Sidney Bruhl receives a script from Clifford Anderson, a student who claims he is a huge fan. Impressed by Clifford's play, Sidney invites him to his house and jokes to his wife Myra about killing Clifford to steal his script. However as the play goes on, a huge moment of shock happens, when the person who ends up dead is not Clifford but someone else.

What makes people continuously get trapped in the show? First of all, the unexpected twists play a huge role. When first seeing the show, I had an understanding of how the narrative will proceed, but then to my surprise, there were so many up and downs in the plot, that threw me completely off track. On top of that the special effects, added in making the show more thrilling. Especially, the lightning sounds, the dark lights portrayed an ominous atmosphere, making the audience anxious as they kept their eyes on the stage. Also, it was a delight to see people actually jump in their seats or gasp as the surprises came on stage.

Another aspect of DEATHTRAP that stood out was how every character eventually is connected by a single idea, or play. Sidney Bruhl and Clifford meet when Clifford sends his script of DEATHTRAP to Sidney. Sidney's attorney, Porter later gets into a dispute with Helga, Sidney's neighbor also because of DEATHTRAP. This play in a play structure, though confusing at first, ensured the connection with the main theme and the characters, emphasizing what DEATHTRAP is.

DEATHTRAP has had several productions in Korea, and with every new production, minor changes are made and details are updated. What I personally enjoyed about this year's production was that it was an open ending. What happens to Helga and Porter? Who died? Leaving the theater with these questions, made me think more about the show and try to have a better understanding. Giving thrills, a sense of surprise, and unanswered questions. I think this the true charm of DEATHTRAP.

The hair-raising story of DEATHTRAP ends on June 20. Tickets start at 60,000 KRW and can be purchased online at www.globalinterpark.com. Be sure to check the website for more information before purchasing tickets. Also, wearing masks at all times and filling out the self-check list before entering the theater is a requirement.