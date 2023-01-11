World Premiere KILL CORP From Sofia Alvarez Explores Ambition In The Workplace In Dark Comedy

Sofia Alvarez has mixed comedy with relatable characters in a series of Netflix projects including To All The Boys I've Loved Before, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and most recently Along for the Ride. Now she brings that wittiness and heart to the dark comedy, KILL CORP, which receives its world premiere at The Warehouse Theatre beginning January 27th.

In this hilarious play, Marie begins to fret about her future with her corporation once she becomes pregnant. She's noticed that pregnant women don't continue with the company once the partners find out. She is determined that this will not happen to her and sets out with a nefarious plan to possibly murder all her bosses. It's a 9 to 5 for the millennial generation that shocks, punches, and blasts the funny bone as we discover what length Marie will go to in an unpredictable journey towards the top.

The cast and production team features artists Jo Garcia-Reger (THE WOLVES), Wesley Hudson (SPELLING BEE), Liam MacDougall (WITCH), Claire McPartland (Warehouse debut), Matt Reece (THE CRUCIBLE), and Amanda Sox (PRIDE & PREJUDICE). KILL CORP also features the design talents of Jenni Baldwin (scenic), Jessica Johnson (costumes), Maranda DeBusk (lighting and sound), and Morgan Patterson (props).

Shelley Butler returns as director having helmed last season's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE and 2021's digital offering THE 1.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is January 29th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs January 27th through February 12th, 2023.

The Warehouse Theatre is Upstate South Carolina's premier, professional theatre where community engagement and education complement thought-provoking theatre experiences. The Warehouse Theatre is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. More information including education, tickets, and donating can be found at WarehouseTheatre.com.