University of South Carolina Choreographers to Premiere Works at Student Choreography Showcase

Thirteen original dance works will be premiered when the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents the Student Choreography Showcase Dec. 3-6 at Drayton Hall Theatre.

times are 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets for the concert are $15 for students, $20 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $22 for the general public. Tickets may be reserved in advance online, by phone at 803-777-2551, or in person at the main box office, located at Longstreet Theatre (1300 Greene St.). Box office hours are 12:30 - 5:30pm, Monday - Friday, beginning Tuesday, November 26. Drayton Hall Theatre is located at 1214 College St, across from the historic UofSC Horseshoe.

Concert director Cindy Flach, an instructor in the dance program, has mentored the undergraduate choreographers through the creative process since the beginning of the semester, when they submitted their works for adjudication by a panel of university dance faculty. Since being chosen for the showcase, the students have worked on refining their pieces and bringing their visions to life. These works encompass a wide range of themes and styles showcasing the choreographers' fresh ideas and innovative approaches to dance.

Included among the thirteen premiere dance works are:

Exploring Boundaries by Ashley Melcho, a piece that aims to push the boundaries of classical ballet, set to an original, live-performed composition by UofSC graduate music student Yonie Penev;

Kinetic Stillness by Caroline Beverly, a contemporary work that comments on the tenuous balance between chaos and stillness; and,

Perichoresis by Madison Estridge, a work that incorporates film and projection to illustrate the incredible power of community.

Additional choreographers featured in the concert include Regan Baker, Samantha Kratochvil, Maggie Lampl, Rebekah Larose, Natalie Long, Naomi Mitchell, Chloe Murphy, Victoria Parker, Meredith Price, and Rachel Young.

"This journey has been incredibly rewarding," says Estridge. "It's exciting to see the growth of an idea that I started considering over a year ago into a concept that has shaped the choreographic formation of [this] piece."

Flach, who has mentored dance artists in university showcases for well over a decade, says she is always inspired by the personal dedication shown by the choreographers as they develop their works.

"Every year, the showcase renews my faith in the passion of the choreographers," she says. "What will they come up with? What will they surprise us with? It's all new, and that makes it exciting for the audience."

For more information on the Student Choreography Showcase or the dance program at the University of South Carolina, contact Kevin Bush by phone at 803-777-9353 or via email at bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.





