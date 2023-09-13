Travis Tritt Comes to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in 2024

The concert is on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Travis Tritt Comes to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in 2024

Multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist, Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The performance is one of the many stops on Tritt’s stateside tour. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with Tritt taking the stage at 7:30 PM to perform a set list comprised of some of his biggest hits. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM and are available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket office. Tickets range from $49 - $99 (plus applicable fees).

Over three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe.

The highly abbreviated Tritt timeline started when the young Marietta, Georgia native incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into his country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros. in 1989. Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world’s famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.  Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” Tritt’s talents, however, are not limited to music as he has also appeared in numerous feature films and TV shows throughout his extraordinary career. 

Most recently, Tritt released Set In Stone, his first original full-length studio album in over a decade. The Grammy winner delivers the quintessential Travis Tritt sound with a touch of Americana and Roots on the album. He pays homage to all sides of his musical personality along with the trademarks of his originality.

Released through Big Noise Music Group and produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), the full-length studio album, Set In Stone, features 11 new songs, 8 of which were co-written by Tritt.

For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.




