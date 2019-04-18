The 2019 Kimmie Awards Celebrates Â“The Illustrious WomanÂ”

2018 has been defined as the "Year of the Woman," and in 2019 the movement's momentum only continues to grow. Therefore, the 2019 Kimmie Awards will shine the spotlight on "Illustrious Women," proudly saluting individuals who promote the message that all women have unique gifts and attributes which make them illustrious. To name a few of our honorees, the recipient of the Visionary Award is the beautiful and talented actress Megan Good, and television/music executive (creator of the Love N Hip Hop franchise) Mona Scott-Young will receive the Pinnacle Award. Men, we did not leave you out, Roger M. Bobb (president and CEO of Bobbcat Films and former executive vice president of Tyler Perry Productions) will be presented with the Luminary Award, and award winning singer/songwriter Vedo will receive the Trailblazer Award.



This highly anticipated event will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel located in beautiful downtown Atlanta. The action packed weekend will start with an "Invite Only" VIP mixer on Friday night (5/3), featuring delectable bites by Chef Phil, vegan hor d'oeuvres by 2 Chefs + a Pan, sweet treats by Chef Phylicia Renae, and Spirits by Moskato Life. This will be followed by Saturday's "Illustrious Woman" Daytime Spa Day Event which will include mini massages, manicures, facials, amazing vendors, lite bites by Chef Tom, Spirits by Plush Vodka, and so much more.



The Kimmie Awards (sponsored by SHEEN MAGAZINE) will be hosted by internationally recognized comedian Kiana Dancie (best known for Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Netflix's Film Sextuplets, BET'S One Crazy Christmas, and formerly of Sister Circle) and radio personality (Rickey Smiley Show)/hip hop artist Headkrack. Additional "Confirmed" Celebrity/VIP guests are: Erica Thomas (Georgia State Representative, District 39), Jackie Christie (reality star BBWLA/entrepreneur), Kelsi Horn (Ms. Black USA 2018/2019), Naomi Nucia (Miss Liberia US 2018/2019), Jojo Zarur (reality star LNHHM), Andre King (former reality feature GUHH/celebrity model), Meli'sa Morgan (award winning singer/songwriter), with more names being added daily. Expected performances from multi-platinum selling R&B Balladeer Howard Hewett, Canton Jones (award winning Gospel Hip Hop Artist), Ruff Endz (R&B group), Bianca Bonnie (former cast member of LNHHNY/Singer/Writer), James Wright (Celebrity Hair Stylist/Reality Star/Singer), with more surprises to be announced. We also have an explosive pre-show planned with performances by the hottest new artists nationally considered as the "Next to Blow."



SHEEN Awards 2018: http://www.sheenmagazine.com/kimmieawards/





