THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Kick Off Town Theatre's 104th Season

"Let's start at the very beginning... a very good place to start!" Don't miss the kickoff to Town Theatre's 104th season with The Sound of Music. When postulant Maria Rainer proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is sent to serve as a governess for the seven von Trapp children. Her rapport grows with the children as she encourages them to put aside their uniforms and marching for a life filled with music and love. Her fondness also grows for their father, a widowed Captain, which leaves Maria to struggle between her calling to become a Nun and her desire to be a wife.

At the ship's helm is Tracy Steele (Elf, A Christmas Story) as Captain Georg von Trapp. Following his military-like family rules, or so he thinks, are his seven children (actually 14 with this production's dual casts of children). Molly Adams, Gemma Burkett, Mary Jayne Davis, Hudson Freeman, Carly Grosse, Zachary Hammond, Olivia Hite, Benjamin McIver, Porsha Owen, Brooke Rowe, Emily Smith, Lacie Walko, Sadie Way and Jackson Wright alternate as stars of the Von Trapp brood.

The role of Maria is taken by Ivy Munnerlyn (24 Hour Musical). Town newcomer Becky Loar brings wisdom and guidance as the Mother Abbess with Ashley Alvarado (Jekyll & Hyde) and Joel Yarborough (The Music Man) adding dimension as the filthy rich baroness Elas Schraeder and greedy Uncle Max.

The rest of the cast is comprised of Angela Adams, Callie Adams, Elizabeth Aroh, Liberty Broussard, Bryann Burgess, Katie Burgess, Talyse Burkett, Meryn Creasman, Taryn Davis, Richard Fisher, David Hare, Phoebe Harird, Ned Helmboldt, Robyn Holt, Nathan Jackson, Maren MacConnell, Madilyn McCoy, Katie Ohnesorge, Kathryn Ostan, Elizabeth Rawson, Lee Saxton, Roberta Schultz, Natalie Staples, Jenna Sweeney, Leah Tudor, John Walko, Davis Way, Alyssa Wilson and Hannah Wilson.

Town is certainly alive with The Sound of Music!

The show runs September 8-24 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, August 28. Visit Click Here for details.

The Sound of Music is directed by Jane Cato, with musical direction by Michael Simmons and choreography by Katie Hilliger Page. Billy Bishop serves as costumer with set design by Bob Branham, light design by Jeremy Hansard and stage management from Chelsey Art. The Sound of Music is generously sponsored by Bilt Rite Overhead Garage Door and Willis Tax & Accounting.