Cast Set for LEMONADE: A FRESH PRESSED MUSICAL World Premiere at Trustus Theatre

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Trustus Theatre is thrilled to announce the cast for the world premiere of LEMONADE: A FRESH PRESSED MUSICAL, a bold and heartfelt new musical from Jesse Corbin about friendship, loss, and self-acceptance, directed by Marlo Hunter. Previews begin August 12, with the show running on the Thigpen Main Stage August 15 - 30.

Summer is about to get sour! On the cusp of high school, best friends Timmy and Squeeze reopen their annual lemonade stand to honor Timmy's late father and compete in a life-changing contest. Their plans take a turn when the neighborhood "It Girl" - Caitey - launches a rival cookie business directly across the street. As a fierce battle of wits tests friendships and values, the tactics turn dark and deeply personal. Will they hold tight to bitterness, or risk vulnerability to build something sweeter than they ever imagined?

The production features Jonah Gavi Schwartz as Timmy, Markia Nicole Smith as Squeeze, Mia McManamy as Caitey, Ashanti J'Aria as Cathy, Bernie Baldassaro as Zeke, Taylor McCullough as Abbey, and Veronique Chayer, Christian Strong, and Audrey Rose Young rounding out the ensemble. The creative team includes Music Director Noah Teplin, Choreographer Terrance Henderson, Scenic and Lighting Designer Jim Hunter, Costume Designer Vanessa Leuck, Sound Designer Chris Harre, and Props Designer Tobias Shaw.

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