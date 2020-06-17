Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Rock Hill Theatre Holds Virtual Auditions for THE BELLS OF NOTRE DAME

Article Pixel Jun. 17, 2020  
Rock Hill Theatre Holds Virtual Auditions for THE BELLS OF NOTRE DAME

Rock Hill Theatre presents a virtual collaboration of "The Bells of Notre Dame"!
Musical Direction by John Nipe. This will be a 100% virtual performance.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a musical based on the 1831 novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo with songs from the 1996 Walt Disney Animation Studios film adaptation. Rock Hill Theatre had plans of producing the musical for the Summer of 2020, but upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the show was canceled. In order to pay respect to the show that was lost, we invite you to join us in Rock Hill Theatre's first musicale production presenting "The Bells of Notre Dame".

Age Range: 13 and up

What to Prepare: 1-2 minutes of music showcasing your musical talent,
be it vocal, instrumental or both.

Where: Recorded video via submission form below

When: Video submission deadline is June 26th by 5pm EST. Cast will be announced by July 1st.

Click HERE for more information


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 5
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
  • VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 10 Announced With Guest Judge Derek Klena!
  • Cabot School Performing and Media Arts Students Present THE PATHS WE TREAD