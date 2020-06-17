Rock Hill Theatre Holds Virtual Auditions for THE BELLS OF NOTRE DAME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Rock Hill Theatre presents a virtual collaboration of "The Bells of Notre Dame"!

Musical Direction by John Nipe. This will be a 100% virtual performance.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a musical based on the 1831 novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo with songs from the 1996 Walt Disney Animation Studios film adaptation. Rock Hill Theatre had plans of producing the musical for the Summer of 2020, but upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the show was canceled. In order to pay respect to the show that was lost, we invite you to join us in Rock Hill Theatre's first musicale production presenting "The Bells of Notre Dame".

Age Range: 13 and up

What to Prepare: 1-2 minutes of music showcasing your musical talent,

be it vocal, instrumental or both.

Where: Recorded video via submission form below

When: Video submission deadline is June 26th by 5pm EST. Cast will be announced by July 1st.

Click HERE for more information

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You