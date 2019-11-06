Phillip Boykin Inducted Into South Carolina Theatre Association Hall of Fame

In an emotional presentation immediately following last night's performance of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at the Peace Center, actor Phillip Boykin was inducted into the South Carolina Theatre Association Hall of Fame.

Tony/Grammy Award nominee Boykin stars as Tonton Julian in the current national tour of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, a role he also played on Broadway. A native of Greenville, SC, Boykin has also appeared in Broadway productions of PORGY AND BESS (Crown), ON THE TOWN, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (Boatman).

The award was presented by SCTA Past President Harry Culpepper, Jr., and Vice President Will Ragland. Boykin had a hard time holding back tears as he accepted the award plaque to enthusiastic cheers and applause from the entire Peace Center audience as well as his fellow cast members.

Boykin attended Greenville's Fine Arts Center and the SC Governor's School for the Arts, after formative training with his adopted father Dwight E. Woods at the Phillis Wheatley Center's Dwight Woods Repertory Theatre for Youth.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND runs through November 10 at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville, SC. For tickets and showtimes call the box office at 864.467.3000 or visit peacecenter.org.





