Peace Center Announces Songwriters Concert Series And Workshop Series For 2019-2020

Greenville favorite Edwin McCain and accomplished songwriter Maia Sharp return for the Peace Center's Songwriters Concert Series and Workshop Series. Each concert brings a new guest singer-songwriter to the Upstate for an intimate one-of-a-kind listening room experience in Genevieve's theater lounge at the Peace Center. The guest artists will also join McCain and Sharp for a four-part Workshop Series.

Called the "great American romantic" by The New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years. His enduring love songs and wedding must-haves "I'll Be" and "I Could Not Ask For More" have become two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music. 2018 marks the 20th year of the hugely popular "I'll Be," which topped the Billboard charts in 1998 and has proven to be a timeless classic over the past two decades. After recording his mega hits and experiencing the success that comes with a television show (Flipping Ships), McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the United States.

Maia Sharp wears many hats. She has had her songs recorded by The Dixie Chicks, Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Keb' Mo', Cher, McCain and Art Garfunkel. She produced McCain's album Mercy Bound and, most recently, two songs for Garfunkel's retrospective double album, The Singer. Sharp has six solo releases, and her latest duo project is Roscoe & Etta, with writing/production partner Anna Schulze. Each release has led to extensive touring throughout the United States and United Kingdom, and appearances on Mountain Stage, Acoustic Cafe, World Cafe, NPR's All Things Considered, CBS This Morning and NBC's Today.

Each Songwriters Concert is $75 and food and beverages will be available for purchase:

An Evening with Edwin McCain, Maia Sharp and Sarah Siskind

Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Sarah Siskind is one of today's most respected and covered songwriters as well as a stand-out independent artist, who Paste Magazine calls "prodigiously talented with elegant, deeply felt songs." Her music has been covered by Alison Krauss, Wynonna, Randy Travis, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steep Canyon Rangers and Molly Tuttle. Her 2009 release Say it Louder was crowned Americana Album of the Year at the Nashville Music Awards, and her song "Take the Journey" is nominated for Song of the Year at this year's IBMA Awards. Siskind contributed 21 songs to the hit TV show Nashville, including the unofficial theme song, "A Life That's Good."

An Evening with Edwin McCain, Maia Sharp and Jason White

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Jason White is a restless artistic spirit who refuses to be pigeonholed. If pressed to describe his music, he calls it "American Hash," a hodgepodge of the styles spawned in the United States that forever changed the world's listening habits: the blues, country, jazz, soul and rock 'n' roll. The songs that make up White's American Hash have been recorded by a fittingly eclectic group of artists: country legends Tim McGRaw and Diamond Rio; alternative stylists Swan Dive and Liam Titcomb; soft-rock crooner Russell Hitchcock; string-band icons Old Crow Medicine Show; and pop/rock divas the Muddy Magnolias, to name a few.



In 2000, White released his seminal album, Shades of Gray, which earned him both critical acclaim and commercial success, and went on to influence a generation of Nashville songwriters. Fifteen years and three genre-defying albums later, White is poised to release his newest work, a double-LP set entitled Sundown on Sweeney Bluff.

An Evening with Edwin McCain, Maia Sharp, Gary Burr and Georgia Middleman

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Gary Burr is a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member who has also been named ASCAP, Billboard, and NSAI Country Songwriter of the Year. He has written 14 No. 1 hits and has had songs recorded by LeAnn Rimes, Garth Brooks, Carole King, Ringo Starr, Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and many others. He had a worldwide hit with Ricky Martin's duet with Christina Aguilera, "Nobody Wants to be Lonely," granting him his first No. 1 on the Latin charts. And, he garnered a No. 1 on the pop charts with his collaboration on the platinum single "Before Your Love" by American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson.



Georgia Middleman is an award-winning Nashville songwriter who has had songs recorded by Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Joe Nichols, Martina McBride, Sheila E., Radney Foster, Maia Sharp and many others. In 2011, her song "I'm In" climbed to the top of the country charts courtesy of Keith Urban. "When The Right One Comes Along" was featured in the ABC show Nashville. Middleman has sung backup for Carole King and Ringo Starr and has recorded five solo CDs of her own.



Together, they perform as duo Middleman Burr and in the trio Blue Sky Riders with Kenny Loggins.

An Evening with Edwin McCain, Maia Sharp and Will Kimbrough

Friday, April 24, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Will Kimbrough is a singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist deeply rooted in classic rock 'n' roll, old school country, gospel, traditional blues and folk music. His songs have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider and many other artists. He has played on dozens of albums by dozens of artists, including Jimmy Buffett, Rodney Crowell, Todd Snider, The Blind Boys of Alabama and many others.



His production work (Todd Snider, Doug Seegers, Shemekia Copeland, Steve Poltz, Radney Foster and others) has earned him honors and awards, most recently Blues Album of the Year at the 2019 Blues Awards in Memphis and Producer of the Year by the Living Blues Magazine Critics' Poll.

Songwriters Workshop Series

Over the course of four workshops led by McCain and Sharp, and featuring renowned guest singer-songwriters, participants can develop their songwriting skills in a collaborative small group setting. All four workshops are offered as a package for $350, and payment plans are available.

2-Chord Song - Learn to differentiate the verse and chorus through melody and phrasing.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m. with McCain, Sharp and guest songwriter Sarah Siskind

Write to Title - Work together in small groups to write a song based on a selected title.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 6-10 p.m. with McCain, Sharp and guest songwriter Jason White

Story Song - Craft a song that tells the story of a lifetime or just one moment.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 6-10 p.m. with McCain, Sharp and guest songwriters Gary Burr and Georgia Middleman

Anthem - Combine a big idea with a straightforward melody and chord progression to get the audience singing along by the second chorus.

Thursday, April 23, 2020, 6-10 p.m. with McCain, Sharp and guest songwriter Will Kimbrough





