Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir To Play Peace Center Jan. 9

Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir will play the Peace Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Patrick Davis is a Tennessee-born, South Carolina-raised, Nashville-based singer-songwriter who has had quite the musical run over the past decade. His musical prowess grew from modest beginnings inside his father's Camden, S.C., guitar shop to establishing a name for himself on Nashville's Music Row.

A prolific and versatile songwriter, Davis has penned songs recorded by an array of major artists including Lady Antebellum, Jimmy Buffett, Guy Clark, Jewel, Imelda May, Robert Randolph, Darius Rucker and many others. After a decade of writing for other voices, he found his own sound and style with the 11-piece band he formed and dubbed his Midnight Choir. The group is currently recording a debut album and will be on the road in 2020 bringing their musical message to the masses.



Davis is also the founder of Songwriters In Paradise, a singer-songwriter festival designed to bring together the world's top songwriting and performing talent in the world's most exclusive and awe-inspiring destinations. Additionally, he is a co-founder of Whiskey Jam Whiskey with South Carolina's world-renowned Firefly Distillery.

Tickets for the Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 7 p.m. performance by Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir are $35 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You