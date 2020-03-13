North Charleston POPS! Concert Rescheduled for Saturday, May 23

The North Charleston POPS! "Pops in Space" concert scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center is postponed. The concert is rescheduled for Saturday, May 23.

Previously purchased tickets for the concert will be honored for the rescheduled date. If ticket buyers are unable to attend on May 23, refunds are available at point of purchase.

For the most updated information, visit www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.

Three, two, one, lift-off! Boldly go where few orchestras have gone before! Join the POPS! for an out-of-this-world evening featuring John Williams masterpieces from Star Wars movies: The Last Jedi, The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This space journey also includes NASA footage with Holst's Jupiter from The Planets, music from the Star Trek movies and TV shows and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.





