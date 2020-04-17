North Charleston POPS! Announces 2020-2021 Season and Plans to Play Virtual Concert Saturday Evening

The North Charleston POPS! announced the 2020-2021 season concerts today. The orchestra's ninth season features something for everyone. The shows are: LOVE ITALIAN STYLE (celebration of Italian music favorites) on Saturday, September 12; LOVE, PEACE & PATRIOTISM (music of the Woodstock Era) on Saturday, November 7; MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS (featuring music of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney) on Saturday, January 23; HOTEL CALIFORNIA (featuring music of The Eagles) on Saturday, March 13; and GOTTA LOVE IT! (with genre-defying musical trio Take3) on Saturday, April 24. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Season ticket renewals are on sale now for current season ticket holders. New season tickets go on sale May 5. To purchase season tickets go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase by phone, call 843-202- ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

"As we come out of this social distancing time, music will bring us together to heal the challenges we have been facing," said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Music Director and Conductor. "For our 2020-2021 season, love is definitely in the air as we feature the orchestra with romantic music to stir your soul and imagination. Everything from lush Italian melodies and movie music opening the season to Hotel California, featuring the music of the always popular Eagles, to the music of three knights: Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney. We can't wait to share this journey of "Always the Unexpected" programming as we all come together to enjoy each other and the pleasures of life that have been on hold."

Season ticket packages start at only $90. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for select Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their "Guiding Lights" tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with such national touring Broadway shows as WICKED, MARY POPPINS, CHICAGO, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOOK OF MORMON and BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The North Charleston POPS! will present a Virtual Concert to uplift the spirits of the Lowcountry TOMORROW Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

The short concert, conducted by Maestro Nick Palmer, will feature all the members of the North Charleston POPS! orchestra, performing two familiar and highly emotional works in this virtual presentation.

The concert is produced by Janton Barrineau in collaboration with Windsor House Studio of Cathedral Church in North Charleston. Each musician has recorded their instrument or voice individually from their own homes.

As part of the concert presentation, vocalist Christal Heyward will be featured on a soulful rendition of Amazing Grace.

"The members of the North Charleston POPS! have missed being able to play for our audience! We wanted to share music with the community to inspire hope during these unusual times and are grateful to Windsor House Studio for making this concert possible. We look forward to being back on the stage in the not-too-distant future!" remarked Nick Palmer, Music Director of the North Charleston POPS!.

The concert will be live-streamed on the following link: https://wearecathedral.com/livestream/





