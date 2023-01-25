North Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the Lowcountry

On January 29, 1993, the Lowcountry entertainment scene changed forever. On this date, the North Charleston Coliseum first opened its doors. The event was World Figure Skating Champions featuring Olympic champions Elizabeth Manley and Marina Klimova & Sergio Ponomarenko. The next night, country music superstars Alan Jackson and Lorrie Morgan took the stage for the first ever concert in the Coliseum. With capacity crowds at both shows, the Lowcountry finally had a world class entertainment venue. Since that time, the biggest names in music and entertainment have made the North Charleston Coliseum a regular stop on their world tours.

In addition, on October 23, 1993, the Lowcountry sports scene changed forever when the South Carolina Stingrays played their first game in the Coliseum. The ECHL hockey team has called the Coliseum home for 30 years. During this time, they have played over 1,000 home games, won the Kelly Cup Championship three times (1997, 2001 and 2009) and won the hearts of all Lowcountry hockey fans.

"If you build it, they will come," goes the old saying. The City of North Charleston built the Coliseum and come they did. Since opening, nearly 11 million people have come through the doors to enjoy the biggest names in music, sports and family entertainment: Prince, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, South Carolina Stingrays hockey, Dave Matthews Band, Disney on Ice, Garth Brooks, Pearl Jam, Mary J. Blige, Taylor Swift, Harlem Globetrotters, AC-DC, The Beach Boys, Metallica, Tina Turner, Widespread Panic, Kenny Chesney, KISS, Neil Diamond, Phish, Luke Bryan, Jay Z, Def Leppard, WWE and Darius Rucker. The list goes on and on.

With the incredible success of the Coliseum, the City of North Charleston opened the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and Charleston Area Convention Center adjacent to the Coliseum in 1999. The three venues, along with the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel, are located on the Bourne-Summey City Center Complex and host hundreds of public and private events each year.

"From South Carolina Stingrays hockey, to the biggest concerts, to family shows, to graduations, the Coliseum has provided lifelong memories for so many citizens in our community," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "I thank the people of the Lowcountry for their support of the North Charleston Coliseum. We will continue bringing the best entertainment in the world, so that everyone enjoys the next 30 years as well." When asked about his favorite shows, Mayor Summey mentioned the Neil Diamond and Elton John concerts. "I think Neil Diamond's music touches so many people and Elton John is just one of the greatest performers I have ever seen. We've had so many wonderful shows over the years but those two were very special."

"There is no doubt the North Charleston Coliseum has been a great asset for the city, serving as the location for sports and entertainment, and creating jobs and economic impact for the Lowcountry," said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President of ASM Global, the management company for the Coliseum. "We are grateful for our partnership with the City of North Charleston, and join with city leaders in celebrating the successes of 30 years."

"The Stingrays are the longest tenured team in the ECHL and are proud to call the North Charleston Coliseum home for the last 30 seasons," said Rob Concannon, President of the South Carolina Stingrays. "Working closely with Mayor Summey and the staff at the Coliseum has helped the Stingrays become one of the premier cities in the ECHL. We've had a lot of wonderful memories in the arena and I hope we can continue to work together as we continue to entertain fans in the Lowcountry."

"For 30 years, the North Charleston Coliseum has been the gathering place for the Lowcountry," said Frank Lapsley, North Charleston Coliseum General Manager. "A place where our community has made so many memories. Cheering on the South Carolina Stingrays, singing and dancing along to the biggest musical artists in the world, and watching our kids graduate. These memories will last a lifetime for all of our guests."

The Coliseum shows no sign of slowing down as the 2023 calendar is already filling up. Upcoming shows include Jim Gaffigan on January 26, Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle on January 27, Professional Bull Riding on February 3 & 4, The Impractical Jokers on February 16, Jeff Dunham on February 23, and Billy Strings on March 11 & 12. The South Carolina Stingrays have home games scheduled for February 10, 19 22, 24 and 25. Tickets for all events are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

"Celebrating three decades is wonderful, however, we are very excited about our next year and all of the great events we have planned!" exclaimed Lapsley. He promised several major concerts will be announced in the near future.

Throughout 2023, the Coliseum will celebrate special memories and fun facts from the last 30 years on social media. The public is encouraged to share their favorite memories as well. For more information, visit www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/about-us/coliseum-30-years-anniversary or the North Charleston Coliseum social media. The Facebook page is www.Facebook.com/NorthCharlestonColiseumandPerformingArtsCenter. The Coliseum Twitter and Instagram handle is @NChasColiseum. The hashtag for the celebration is #NCC30. In addition, a special North Charleston Coliseum playlist featuring many of the artists that have played the venue over the years, is on Spotify. To listen, click here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3hNRocHsfTQkOvZ3pCZ0nh'si=8fb16f01439743f1