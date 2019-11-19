Mandy Moore to Play North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Singer-songwriter Mandy Moore has announced her 2020 North American tour dates. The tour kicks off on March 20 in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center and will hit theatres in major cities nationwide including The Beacon Theater in New York (March 24), The Chicago Theatre in Chicago (April 18),The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (April 5), The Warfield in San Francisco (May 2), and The Majestic Theatre in Dallas (April 23). Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 AM. For full routing and ticket information, head to http://mandymoore.com/.

The tour will stop at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 31. Reserved seat tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

"It's been over a decade since I've hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians. I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you've been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe," Moore says of the tour.

Mandy's artist presale will start on Wednesday, Nov 20 at 10 AM. In addition, the Spotify presale will run alongside Mandy's presale at 10am local on Nov 20. All pre-sales end on Thursday, November 21 at 10 AM

The tour comes after the announcement of her highly anticipated return to music. Over the past several weeks, Moore has released two singles from her upcoming album, due out next year on Verve Forecast. The album marks Moore's first return to music in over a decade.

Her first single "When I Wasn't Watching" is a classic piece of California pop centered on her captivating vocals. NPR raved that "the song sways with Stevie Nicks energy" and The Atlantic described it as "...folkie rock pop, building on a lineage running from Fleetwood Mac to Haim." Her second single "I'd Rather Lose," was released shortly after and embodies a bright vitality along with Moore's warm vocals that American Songwriter called "honest and deeply introspective."

Newly signed to Verve Forecast, Moore began recording the new album earlier this year. In a purposeful departure from the more tightly structured pop of her previous material, she's worked closely with long-time collaborator and producer Mike Viola and with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith (singer/guitarist/songwriter for L.A.-based folk-rock band Dawes), creating the album's lyrics on her own and recording each song live with a full band setup.





