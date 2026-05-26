Legends in Concert to Present BACK TO THE 80S in Myrtle Beach
Fernando Castro, Stacey Whitton Summers, and Isaiah 'Ice' Mercado headline the Myrtle Beach production.
This summer, Legends in Concert is turning back the clock and turning up the volume with its all-new seasonal production, "Back to the 80s," running May 27 through September 5 in Myrtle Beach. Packed with powerhouse vocals, iconic hits, and high-energy performances, the show celebrates one of the most unforgettable decades in music history.
Headlining this must-see summer event is an all-star cast of world-class tribute artists, including Fernando Castro as Freddie Mercury, Stacey Whitton Summers as Pat Benatar, OneGunn as Bob Marley, and Isaiah "Ice" Mercado as Michael Jackson. Audiences can expect a non-stop ride through chart-topping hits, legendary Stage Presence, and authentic recreations backed by the Legends in Concert live band, professional dancers, and dazzling production.
From the rock anthems of Queen and Pat Benatar to the timeless grooves of Bob Marley and the unmatched magic of Michael Jackson, the show delivers a cross-genre celebration that keeps audiences on their feet all night long. It's the soundtrack of a generation, brought back to life!
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