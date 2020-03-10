Itzhak Perlman Concert Canceled At The Peace Center

Due to travel precautions, Itzhak Perlman has cancelled several of his upcoming concert dates. As a result, his Peace Center concert scheduled for this Thursday, March 12, has been cancelled.

Ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment within the next 48 hours.

All efforts are being made to reschedule Mr. Perlman's appearance for the 2020-2021 season.

The rest of the Peace Center's schedule of events will continue as planned.

For questions, patrons should call the Peace Center Box Office at 864.467.3000.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You