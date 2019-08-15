HELLO, DOLLY! Brings the Parade to Town Theatre

It's the turn of the century when we meet the bold and beautiful widow Dolly Levi who has found herself in the role of matchmaker. Working to pair her latest client, the miserly half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, with the young Irene Molloy, proves interesting as Dolly finds herself eager to connect with Horace (and Horace's money).

Sharing the role of icon Dolly Levi is Kathy Hartzog (Driving Miss Daisy, Always Patsy Cline) and Lee Martin (Hairspray, Newsies). She works to unite Horace, played by Bill DeWitt (Arsenic & Old Lace, Greater Tuna) and Chris Kruzner (Driving Miss Daisy, Stand By Your Man), with the lovely Irene, taken by Cortlin Collins (Miracle on 34th Street, The Little Mermaid) and Lisa Akly (A Christmas Carol, Mame). Other familiar faces gracing the stage include Bobby Bullock (Mamma Mia!), Eric Bothur (Mary Poppins), Emily Clelland (The Little Mermaid), Alex Cone (West Side Story), Corey Langley (Beauty and the Beast), Zachary Linick (Big Fish), Grace Sawicki (Newsies) and Leah Tudor (Arsenic & Old Lace).

Dolly last graced the Town stage in 1997, but she's back for her turn in the 2019 spotlight. So "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" because "It Only Takes a Moment" before the seats will be filled for you to say, "Hello, Dolly!"

Hello, Dolly! runs September 6-22 with shows at 8:00PM on Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays and shows at 3:00PM on Sundays. The box office is open from 12 noon - 5 pm weekdays with hours extended to curtain on show days.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for Seniors 65+/Active Military/Full Time Students; $15 for Youth 17 & under. Tickets go on sale August 30 and can be purchased online at towntheatre.com, by calling the box office at 803-799-2510, or in person.

Hello, Dolly! is generously sponsored by Lambert Architecture & Construction Services, and Willis Tax & Accounting.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You