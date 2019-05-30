Greenville Theatre Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Greenville Theatre (formerly known as Greenville Little Theatre) presents Catch Me If You Can, a colorful and thrilling musical comedy based on the 2002 film of the same name.

This production tells the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a con artist who poses as a Pan Am pilot, a lawyer, and a doctor all while charming women, forging checks, and dodging a determined FBI agent. But Frank's life of notoriety, fame, and fortune can't last forever, especially when love gets in the way.

"Catch Me if You Can is a very high energy musical with dynamic music from the composers of Hairspray," said director, Suzanne McCalla. "It's an amazing story, and it's all true, which makes it all the more interesting. Plus, we have a fantastic cast."

Directed by Suzanne McCalla, this all-star cast features Andrew Anderson as Frank Abagnale Jr., Claire Clauson as Brenda Strong, Evan Harris as Agent Carl Hanratty, and Mary Freeman and Rick Connor as Frank's parents. The ensemble includes Carter Allen, Craig Smith, Kristi Parker Byers, Latreshia Lilly, and many other Greenville Theatre favorites.

Tickets prices are Adults $35, Seniors $33, and Juniors $25. Show dates are May 31 and June 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 8pm; and June 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 3pm.

For more information, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.

Greenville Theatre Box Office is located at 444 College Street on Heritage Green and is open Monday through Friday from 10am - 5pm.





