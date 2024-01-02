FENCES Comes to Centre Stage Beginning This Month

Fences by August Wilson comes to Centre Stage this month. Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.

August Wilson’s Fences follows the story of Troy Maxson – a working-class Black man struggling to provide for his family. Troy is a complicated man, who grapples with the era's racial disparities, clashes with his sons over conflicting values, and wrestles with temptations related to love and identity. But more than anything, it is his unrealized dream to play for Major League Baseball that fills his days with resentment and regret. As this inner turmoil intensifies, it begins to strain his relationships and may change the dynamic of this family forever. Stop by Centre Stage to step into the Maxson home and experience this transformative period in history.