Comedy Legend Katt Williams Returns to The North Charleston Coliseum in March 2024

Comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams announces THE DARK MATTER TOUR is coming to North Charleston. The highly anticipated tour will make a stop at North Charleston Coliseum on March 29, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo. Tickets will be available starting with Artist and AMEX presales beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on sale begins Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on Click Here.

THE DARK MATTER TOUR DETAILS:

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: North Charleston Coliseum

Ticket Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125, $175, $250 (not including taxes and fees)

Ticket Link: Click Here

Pre-code Code: DMT



For more information on The Dark Matter Tour, visit www.KattWilliamsLive.com

ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS:

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation.

In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on "NYPD Blue" and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in "Friday After Next." His extensive filmography includes notable roles in "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Bastards," "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out," and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series "Atlanta," which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It's Pimpin' Pimpin',” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: World War III,” on Netflix.