Charleston Gaillard Center Welcomes Back The Spiegeltent, November - December 2023

This holiday season, the Charleston Gaillard Center brings back its unique Spiegeltent, a “mirror tent,” originally used as a traveling European dance hall in the 20th century. Under the elaborately ornate big top, patrons will have an opportunity to experience vibrant performances from a variety of contemporary artists spanning circus to comedy to music.

The anchor show will feature a USA premiere by internationally-recognized producers, Underbelly. Underbelly are famous for producing multi award-winning, live experiences and are the biggest producers of Spiegeltent shows in the UK. They are also a mainstay of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival since 2004 and feature the best of circus, comedy, and cabaret in the world.

This season will also feature international cabaret star Meow Meow; the stunning bluesy vocals of Kyshona, following her appearance at Charleston's High Water Festival this year; and the two-time Grammy Award-winning Charlton Singleton leading the second annual Homegrown and Nationally Known concert with Kanika Moore and Patrick Davis to close the season.

A full list of performances is below:

Meow Meow

Saturday, November 18 | 6PM Opening Night Fête

Sunday, November 19 | 6PM & 9:30PM

Kyshona

Saturday, November 25 | 8PM

Cabaret Royale by Underbelly

Thursday, December 7 | 8PM USA PREMIERE

Friday, December 8 | 8PM

Saturday, December 9 | 7PM & 9:30PM

Sunday, December 10 | 8PM

Wednesday, December 13 | 8PM

Thursday, December 14 | 8PM

Friday, December 15 | 8PM

Saturday, December 16 | 7PM & 9:30PM

Sunday, December 17 | 8PM

Wednesday, December 20 | 8PM

Thursday, December 21 | 8PM

Friday, December 22 | 7PM & 9:30PM

Homegrown & Nationally Known

Saturday, December 23 | 7:30PM

Tickets on sale Friday, August 18 at 11AM EST at Click Here. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access. Become a Member today! Contact our Advancement Office at jdacy@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578 for more information.

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations, and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.