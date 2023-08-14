Charleston Gaillard Center Welcomes Back The Spiegeltent, November - December 2023

This holiday season, the Charleston Gaillard Center brings back its unique Spiegeltent, a “mirror tent,” originally used as a traveling European dance hall in the 20th century. Under the elaborately ornate big top, patrons will have an opportunity to experience vibrant performances from a variety of contemporary artists spanning circus to comedy to music.

The anchor show will feature a USA premiere by internationally-recognized producers, Underbelly. Underbelly are famous for producing multi award-winning, live experiences and are the biggest producers of Spiegeltent shows in the UK. They are also a mainstay of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival since 2004 and feature the best of circus, comedy, and cabaret in the world.

 

This season will also feature international cabaret star Meow Meow; the stunning bluesy vocals of Kyshona, following her appearance at Charleston's High Water Festival this year; and the two-time Grammy Award-winning Charlton Singleton leading the second annual Homegrown and Nationally Known concert with Kanika Moore and Patrick Davis to close the season.

 

A full list of performances is below:

 

Meow Meow

  • Saturday, November 18 | 6PM Opening Night Fête

  • Sunday, November 19 | 6PM & 9:30PM

Kyshona

  • Saturday, November 25 | 8PM

Cabaret Royale by Underbelly

  • Thursday, December 7 | 8PM USA PREMIERE

  • Friday, December 8 | 8PM

  • Saturday, December 9 | 7PM & 9:30PM

  • Sunday, December 10 | 8PM

  • Wednesday, December 13 | 8PM

  • Thursday, December 14 | 8PM

  • Friday, December 15 | 8PM

  • Saturday, December 16 | 7PM & 9:30PM

  • Sunday, December 17 | 8PM

  • Wednesday, December 20 | 8PM

  • Thursday, December 21 | 8PM

  • Friday, December 22 | 7PM & 9:30PM

Homegrown & Nationally Known

  • Saturday, December 23 | 7:30PM

Tickets on sale Friday, August 18 at 11AM EST at Click Here. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access. Become a Member today! Contact our Advancement Office at jdacy@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578 for more information.

 

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

 

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations, and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.




