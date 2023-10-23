Centre Stage Announces THE 21ST ANNUAL NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

CENTRE STAGE presents the 21st Annual New Play Festival, Nov 6-9, 2023. The start of the third decade of New Play Festivals at Centre Stage! Performed over four nights, this festival features never before seen scripts from up and coming South Carolina writers.

The 21st Annual New Play Festival will celebrate the continued commitment to developing new work. The festival will accept up to 100 plays from South Carolina Affiliated Playwrights for staged-reading consideration. Of these submissions, 10 semi-finalists will be selected and 3 finalists will be given readings the week of the festival, one script will be chosen for further development and/or production at Centre Stage! During the festival, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback during a talkback for each reading led by our Playwright-in-Residence, Brian James Polak. As always, the festival will be free and open to the public and include light refreshments.

21st Annual New Play Festival

The Perils of Eleanor

By Meghan Reimers

Nov 6, 2023

Mon 7:30pm

It's murder, plain and simple.

And that's that.

An evil nephew, Robert, plots to inherit his Aunt Eleanor's vast wealth, but when she plans to change her will, he must resort to deadlier measures. Having successfully off'd his aunt (or so he thinks), Robert tries to avoid suspicion, but a conniving niece, a noble lawyer, an uncouth doctor, and a gangster all thwart his efforts. In the course of the play, Robert finds allies, enemies, and love, but will he inherit the money?

Play Reading Details

Show title: The Perils of Eleanor

Tickets: Free Admission Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Nov. 6, 2023 Website: Click Here

Heck The Dolls With Chardonnay In A Box

By Lou Clyde

Nov 7, 2023

Tues 7:30pm

It is the story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident at Aged Oaks Retirement Home, who takes a begrudging maintenance worker, Walter, with her on a trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. Along the way Sue and Walter discover that they have much more in common than they ever could have imagined. Although the play is filled with laughs, it leaves a warm spot as the relationship between Sue and Walter fully develops.

Play Reading Details

Show title: Heck The Dolls With Chardonnay In A Box

Tickets: Free Admission Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Nov. 7, 2023 Website: Click Here

Location: Centre Stage

Unhuddled

By: Ami Trowell

Nov 8, 2023

Wed 7:30pm

Greta, an unhoused doctor, is trying to survive with the help of her closest companion Olga, a talking stuffed penguin. Greta faces the daily struggle of the unhoused as she navigates her life, people's perceptions of her, and the unfortunate circumstance after an interaction with a woman on the street. Join us for the comedic, dramatic heartfelt piece on Wednesday, Nov 8th at 7:30pm.

Play Reading Details

Show title: Unhuddled

Tickets: Free Admission Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Nov 8, 2023

Website: Click Here

Take Me

By: Brian James Polak

Nov 9, 2023

Thurs 7:30pm

A woman decides that she wants to leave her current life behind so she decides to turn to the dark web and hire somebody to kidnap her and orchestrate her disappearance. The perfect scheme crumbles when the kidnaper arrives and reveals themself to be less than up to the task. These two characters are thrust into precarious predicaments as the play unravels.

Show title: Take Me

Tickets: Free Admission Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Nov 9, 2023 Website: Click Here