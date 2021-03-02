Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage Announces Nine Performances Of SHOWSTOPPERS On The Patio

From "My Own Little Corner'' to "Waving Through a Window", enjoy a show stopping evening of Broadway classics.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Centre Stage has announced its newest installment to Thursdays on the Patio, Showstoppers! Starting Thursday March 11th, and continuing on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until March 27th, each performance will be offered at a reduced capacity outside on the patio.

From "My Own Little Corner'' to "Waving Through a Window", enjoy a show stopping evening of Broadway classics and contemporary pieces sung by some of the Upstate's finest vocalists, all socially-distanced and practicing proper safety protocol. In case of chilly weather, we will have outdoor heaters stationed strategically around the space.

Tickets are $30 and include one beverage, live entertainment, and access to our exclusive art gallery. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Centre Stage Box Office at (864) 233-6733, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office on Tuesdays-Thursdays from 2-5pm, or online at https://centrestage.org/thursonthepatio.


