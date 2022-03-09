BWW Review: Fun, Energetic GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at Greenville Theatre

Just around the corner is a little mission where you are always welcome to seek refuge from this jungle of sin. Inside you will find Sergeant Sarah Brown - Sister Sarah Brown - who only wants her flock to follow the fold and stray no more.

But that's a tough job, especially in a neighborhood that's also home to Nathan Detroit's oldest, established, permanent, floating crap game in New York. Good old reliable Nathan has his own troubles - he can't find a place to hold this week's game. So when the suave, inveterate gambler Sky Masterson arrives, Nathan spots an opportunity in attempting to pair Sky with Sister Sarah. Well, friends, once Nathan's wager is waged, you better sit down - you're rockin' the boat.

This is, of course, the set up for Frank Loesser's "musical fable of Broadway" GUYS AND DOLLS, now playing in a nicely nice new production at Greenville Theatre. Filled with memorable music, top-notch dancing, and a winning cast, GUYS AND DOLLS is a solid entertainment bet.

Jamie Riedy and Abby Kohake star as Sky Masterson and Sister Sarah Brown. Riedy is strong and suave as Masterson, with a warm baritone that seems perfectly suited to songs like "My Time of Day" and "Luck Be a Lady." Kohake starts out stern, with an almost harsh delivery of her operatic voice when she sings "I'll Know." But as events proceed and the character loosens up, so does Kohake, bringing a winningly comic overtone to Sister Sarah Brown. Her rendition of "If I Were a Bell" is one of the evening's many highlights.

Andrew Anderson and Paige Daryng play the show's second couple, Nathan Detroit and Miss Adeliade. Anderson is terrific, with a dry and humorous take on good old reliable Nathan. He's also well matched with Daryng as Nathan's showgirl fiancee. Daryng does a great job with Miss Adelaide's famous Lament, but it's in her duets where she really shines. She and Anderson are the perfect comic couple in "Sue Me," and she and Kohake close the show together in high style with a memorable "Marry the Man Today."

As good as the two main couples are, another couple almost steals the spotlight completely. Neel Patrick Edwards and Mitchell Smith are sublime as gamblers Nicely-Nicely and Benny. With great voices and superb comic timing, their energetic duet of the title song is a standout, as is Neel Patrick's showstopping rendition of "Sit Down Your Rockin' the Boat."

The rest of the cast also does great work, including Rick Connor as Lt. Brannigan, Brian Coker as Big Jule, Carter Allen as Harry the Horse, and Rod McClendon who, as Arvide Abarnathy, is wonderfully affecting singing "More I Cannot Wish You." There's also a large component of dancers who are all simply terrific.

Director Suzanne McCalla put together a talented ensemble - both on stage and off - to keep the show flowing smoothly. GUYS AND DOLLS has a larger number of dialogue scenes and McCalla keeps those sections just as spry and entertaining as the energetic dance numbers choreographed by Michael Cherry. McCalla also acts as scenic designer, another element that works beautifully. Just look at the way McCalla's spare set and gorgeous backdrops work together with Cory Granner's lighting design to anchor the scenes. The underground setting for "Luck Be a Lady" is exceptional.

Greenville Theatre excels at creating big, fun, musical entertainment, and you don't get much more fun than GUYS AND DOLLS.

GUYS AND DOLLS runs through March 20 at Greenville Theatre in downtown Greenville, SC. For tickets and showtimes call the box office at 864.233.6238 or visit greenvilletheatre.org.

Photo credit: Wallace Krebs