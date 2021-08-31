BWW Interview: Centre Stage Managing Artistic Director Laura Nicholas Shines a Light on GODSPELL

Prepare ye the way - GODSPELL is back in town!

A new production of the classic 70s rock opera, based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, opens September 9 at Greenville's Centre Stage.

GODSPELL has been described as a religious experience, a demonstration of joy, and a celebration of the family of man. Featuring such iconic songs as "Day by Day," this Tony Award Nominated Broadway musical opens Centre Stage's "Season of Renewal."

We asked Centre Stage Managing Artistic Director Laura Nicholas to tell us about the new production.

First, please tell us a little about the show.

Stephen Schwartz's GODSPELL follows a modern day Jesus and his group of apostles during the last year or so of Jesus' life. Much of the play is taken directly from scripture, so many audience members will recognize the parables and lessons taught over the course of the play. The songs are also taken from traditional hymns and psalms and should sound familiar with a modern twist. We have a few production team members and cast members who have worked with Centre Stage before, but the majority of the cast is new to us. The director, Miriam Ragland, is also fairly new to Centre Stage, and the choreographer, Miranda Harrison, is totally new to us. We've made lots of new friends over this past year (and WOW they are talented!).

What drew you to choose Godspell to kick off the season?

We initially chose GODSPELL because it is a smaller cast (10) and reopening during a pandemic means keeping our numbers and our costs low. Artistically, the concept of the show can really be set anywhere and in any time and is not bound by anything needing to be realistic, which makes the show truly ideal for a thrust stage such as ours on which we cannot hide big scenic pieces or large ensembles. Beyond just the logistics, however, this show is just so incredibly encouraging and uplifting! Just last night I was working late in my office and could hear the GODSPELL cast rehearsing in the theatre. I truly wish I could work with that soundtrack playing in the background every night! I had to stop working because I was just so moved by the sound of their voices. Such hopeful and joyful music brings tears to my eyes after such a long year of uncertainty and certainly fills me with faith for the future. I could not have asked for a better show to usher in our 2021-2022 #ASeasonofRenewal!

Godspell has been a staple production for community theatres, colleges, and even church groups for decades. What do you think makes it such a popular, revered musical?

The play begins with chaos and confusion in the incredible opening number "Tower of Babel" where dissonance and fragmented ideas collide in a gallant display of musicianship (that Music Director Taylor Marlatt and the cast have really made phenomenal!!). From that chaos, emerges a single trumpet and the voice of John the Baptist, signaling the arrival of Jesus, the symbol of peace and unity. Over the course of the play, Jesus teaches his followers how to be kind, compassionate, and generous, but especially how to work together in harmony. Eventually, though, one disciple betrays Jesus and Jesus is killed in an iconic and heartbreaking moment of turmoil. After his death, Jesus' disciples come together in their grief to build on all that Jesus has taught them. The play ends joyfully and triumphantly with a clear message of renewal and a challenge to the audience to learn how to work together to make humanity better. That type of message I think absolutely appeals to a wide range of people, but especially those believing in the potential goodness of mankind.

Tell us about how you are staging the material - is it going to have that "patches and face paint" feeling or are you taking a different approach?

We did consider the patches and face paint, but instead shifted toward a more modern, 21st century approach. You'll see some nods to the original 1970s iconography, but mostly you'll see modern dress and hear modern references in that same playful way. We really wanted the audience to make connections to their lives here and now and provide hope in what seems to be a never-ending cycle of division and unrest. In fact, to draw everyone in to feel more like a community inside the venue, we're actually staging the show in the round! (That's right, our semi-circle has come "full circle!") This will create an intimate staging and a unique experience for everyone involved. We especially wanted to celebrate the fact that we can gather together as a collective even though there are still some safety restrictions in place.

How have your safety protocols impacted rehearsals?

When we initially cast the show back at the beginning of the summer, we were monitoring symptoms, wearing masks when not able to distance, and asking everyone to be vaccinated. Now we're just being even more diligent about mask wearing and creating space backstage. This would be a major challenge with a larger cast, so I am very glad we planned ahead.

What do you hope audiences will take away with them after seeing the show?

I hope audiences will leave the theatre feeling renewed and refreshed and encouraged. I know I do! This is such a tricky time for so many people. It's amazing how our quality of life can drastically improve when we choose to see the human beings and blessings around us instead of the disparities and shortfalls. That's a takeaway that is simply universal whether or not Jesus is the leader you follow!

GODSPELL

By John-Michael Tebelak

Music by Stephen Schwartz

Performances September 9-26, 2021

Director/Assistant Choreographer: Miriam Ragland

Choreographer: Miranda Harrison

Music Director: Taylor Marlatt

Centre Stage's First 2021-22 Mainstage Production

Tickets: $35-$25

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.

Website: www.centrestage.org

Location: Centre Stage

501 River Street

Greenville, SC 29601

Photo Credit: Escobar Photography