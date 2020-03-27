BWW Backstage Pets: LAUREN PAIGE WILSON and Fozzie

Welcome to BACKSTAGE PETS, where upstate SC theatre artists share photos of their most loyal fans - their pets.

Theatre Artist: Lauren Paige Wilson

Featured Role: Actor/Educator

Primary Venues: South Carolina Children's Theatre, Cafe And Then Some

Lauren is truly one of the hidden gems of the Greenville SC theatre community. A gifted comic actress in her own right, she spends much of her time teaching at the South Carolina Children's Theatre.

Let's go backstage with Lauren.

Tell us about your pet.

Hello, I'm Lauren and this is my pup Fozzie Bear.

Fozzie loves being quarantined and his little tail wags constantly. He stole my heart when I first met him. He's a rescue and according to his DNA test, he's 50% Lhasa, 30% mini poodle, and 20% Havanese but I think he's 100% perfect. He loves it when I sing "Hello, Fozzie" to the tune of "Hello, Dolly."

He loves Peanut Butter, bacon, and his mom!

What are you doing to stay engaged?

I've been calling a friend a day. I actually feel more connected to my people now in this state of isolation!

Any quarantine self-care tips you can share?

I've been making sure to shower, change clothes, and wash dishes daily. Also, when the weather permits, I sit outside!

What's a theatre exercise folks could try at home?

Tongue twisters are always fun! My personal favorite is Big Black Bugs Bleed Blue Black Blood But Baby Black Bugs Bleed Blue.

How is Fozzie helping you cope?

Fozzie is the snuggliest baby in the world, and he always looks at me with judgement when I leave the house anyway! He's enjoyed me being home!

You can support the work of Lauren and other theatre artists by making a donation to the South Carolina Children's Theatre.





