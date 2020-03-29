BWW Backstage Pets: KRISTI PARKER BYERS and Maggie

Welcome to BACKSTAGE PETS, where upstate SC theatre artists share photos of their most loyal fans - their pets.

Theatre Artist: Kristi Parker Byers

Featured Role: Actor/Performer

Primary Venue: Greenville Theatre

Kristi Parker Byers - known universally as KPB - is a beloved presence both on stage and off. A long-time stalwart of the Greenville, SC theatre community, when she's not on stage in a musical she's likely working as a crew member.

Let's go backstage with KPB.

Tell us about your pet.

Maggie is a sassy miniature schnauzer I adopted from a rescue agency in 2010. She is the boss of our home, and she has no problem letting everyone know it. She has no idea how little she is. Her "alpha dog" personality leads her to believe she can square off with the biggest of dogs! She brings me such joy every single day, and I absolutely LOVE being her human! Fun fact... Maggie "sort of" appeared with me onstage when I played Truvy in STEEL MAGNOLIAS - I actually had a small picture of Maggie on my hairdressing station in the play!

What are you doing to stay sane and engaged during quarantine?

FaceTime is indeed a lifesaver. It helps me stay connected with friends. I also use social media to stay connected with others too.

Any quarantine self-care tips you can share?

(1) Don't be afraid to reach out if you start feeling anxious or depressed. (2) Take this time to learn or try something new, like a new language, dance, or yoga and (3) Count your blessings

How is your pet helping you cope?

Maggie is actually my emotional support animal! She always senses when I am anxious, tense, or sad, and she will immediately come to me to sit down beside me. It's as if she's saying, "It's ok, Mama... I'm here beside you, and I won't leave you while you're going through this."

You can support the work of KPB and other theatre artists by making a donation to Greenville Theatre.





