APPROPRIATE Opens at The Warehouse Theatre in June

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins popular comedy APPROPRIATE gets its first Greenville production on June 10th. The dark, family comedy is being produced by The Warehouse Theatre after originally being scheduled during the initial pandemic shutdown.

Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of their newly dead patriarch. As his three adult children sort through a lifetime of hoarded mementos and junk, they collide over clutter, debt, and a contentious family history. But after a disturbing discovery surfaces among their father's possessions, the reunion takes a turn for the explosive and unleashes crackling surprises, gut-punching honesty, and uproarious confrontations.

The cast features Thomas Azar (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, ANGELS IN AMERICA), Bella Lawrence (THE CRUCIBLE), Clare Ruble (SENSE & SENSIBILITY, PRIDE & PREJUDICE) Kerrie Seymour (POWER OF SAIL, RICHARD III), Christopher Paul Smith (POWER OF SAIL, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), and Amanda Sox (THE CAKE, PRIDE & PREJUDICE). Austin Wilson and Dashiell Hyler make their Warehouse debuts.

Jay Briggs, director of Warehouse's popular comedy hit PRIDE & PREJUDICE, returns to direct.

Design team includes Scenic Designer Shannon Robert (POWER OF SAIL, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY), Costume Designer Kendra Johnson (THE CAKE, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), Lighting Designer Kevin Frazier (SPRING AWAKENING, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), Sound Designer Kacie Willis (Warehouse debut), and Props Designer Shari Tingle (THE LOTUS PARADOX).

I Pay What I Can Sunday is June 12th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs June 10th - 26th, 2022.