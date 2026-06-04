AN AFTERNOON WITH DARLEY NEWMAN to Come to Charleston Gaillard Center
The Emmy-nominated PBS host will explore Charleston's Revolutionary-era history as part of SC250 programming.
The Charleston Gaillard Center and SC250 Charleston will present An Afternoon with Darley Newman on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 2:00pm.
Join Emmy Award-nominated host, producer, author, and traveler Darley Newman for a special afternoon at the Charleston Gaillard Center exploring the power of place, history, and storytelling.
Co-presented as part of SC250 Charleston programming, this conversation-style event will highlight Charleston's Revolutionary-era history, cultural legacy, and enduring role in the American story. Known for her acclaimed PBS series Travels with Darley, Darley brings destinations to life through thoughtful storytelling, meaningful connections, and a deep appreciation for the people and places that shape history.
The program will feature an engaging conversation with Darley, Polly Buxton of Buxton Books, and curated audience questions. Guests will leave inspired to experience Charleston's historic spaces, SC250 Charleston activations, and the stories surrounding the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in a new way.
Tickets are available now at gaillardcenter.org.
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