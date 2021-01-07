Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: JaMarcus Fields and John Applegate Discuss Getting a Fresh Start at the South Bend Civic Theatre

John and JaMarcus talk with Maria Kaczmarek, the Re-Entry Center's community involvement assistant.

Jan. 7, 2021  

New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate new beginnings. Clean slates. A fresh start. JaMarcus Fields and John Applegate can surely appreciate that. After both men spent more than 25 years in prison, they were given the chance to reinvent themselves at the South Bend Civic Theatre.

Watch John and JaMarcus talk with Maria Kaczmarek, the Re-Entry Center's community involvement assistant, about how the CIVIC helped them re-enter society after their release.

Will you help the CIVIC make its own fresh start after COVID? Your end-of-year donation will help the theatre continue to build and enrich community. Donate at bit.ly/CIVICfreshstart.


