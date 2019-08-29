The Round Barn Theatre At Amish Acres Announces Its 2020 Seven Show Season

The Round Barn Theatre at Amish Acres has announced is 2020 show selections for its 25th subscription season that includes 280 performances from April 8 through December 31st. The season's theme is "All Music, All the Time." For the first time in its 27 years of repertory theatre, The Round Barn will produce SEVEN, THAT'S RIGHT 7, musicals for its 2020 season, all designed to Tug on the Heart Strings.

It's like spreading 76 Trombones, 8 at a time, over a nine month musical season. A hefty undertaking for us, a nearly impossible task for others (biased). So drum roll, please, Experience the Difference, Experience Authentic:

Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress is Our Basement

April 8 - May 17

Those lovable Church Basement Ladies are back in this all-new musical! Join the fun as they run a food booth at the county fair, teach one of their own how to drive and help their very nervous Pastor make it to the alter on time for his wedding!

Into the Woods

May 22 - June 28

One of Stephen Sondheim's masterworks, the musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from "Little Red Riding Hood", "Jack and the Beanstalk", "Rapunzel", and "Cinderella." The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.

Plain and Fancy

June 12 - September 26

This perennial favorite about Amish love and life fits Amish Acres and The Round Barn Theatre like a annually produced musical in America. Each year's cast brings new chemistry to the country folks and the city folks.



Little House on the Prairie The Musical

July 8 - August 16

Laura Ingalls Wilder comes to life as we follow the Ingalls family's journey westward to South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hope to make a better life for their children. In story, song and dance the story follows Laura as she grows from the wild child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while struggling to remain true to herself.

Damn Yankees

August 21 - September 27

Now that the Chicago Cubs have finally broken the curse of the Billy Goat and won the World Series; now that they and the New York Yankees are leading their divisions, Damn Yankees has renewed vigor, meaning and a whole new lease on life. Batter up! Go Cubs Go!



25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

October 7 - November 1

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. All misfits plus audience participation leave audiences in stitches that don't care if they can spell a lick.

Elf The Musical

November 6 - December 31

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The theatre is Indiana's only resident repertory producing theatre with its own costume shop, scenic design shop and warehouse, and props department. The theatre's 34th production of "Plain And Fancy" is the longest running annually produced Broadway show in America.

The base price for adult season tickets is $134.95 for all 7 shows and includes a free ticket to the 2019 holiday production of "Beauty and the Beast" if purchased by October 31st. Patrons can include the Thresher's Dinner with a Dinner and Theatre subscription for an additional charge. The purchase of each adult season ticket entitles the subscriber to one free children's ticket for any show other than "Elf." Other benefits to subscribing include free admission to the 2020 Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival; a VIP Card offering a 10% discount on many purchases at Amish Acres; 50% off rooms at the Inn at Amish Acres and more.



Through the Joseph Stein Young Actors Memorial Fund, Children receive free season tickets with the purchase of accompanying adult subscriptions. Early subscribers also may make seat reservations for the entire season, receive an invitation to a preview party on November 4, and receive over $100 in additional benefits, including discounted rooms at The Inn at Amish Acres. Call the Box Office for subscriptions at (800) 800-4942 ext. 2 or online at AmishAcres.com that includes show details and performance dates.

Season subscriptions are now on sale, seating will begin October 1st and individual tickets will become available on October 30th.





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You