The Indiana Trust Pops Series Opens With The Symphony's First-Ever Live-To-Picture Film GHOSTBUSTERS

Grab your proton pack and join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra as they open the Indiana Trust Pops Series with the 1980s fan-favorite film Ghostbusters! Experience the fun of a live orchestra playing along to the full movie on Saturday, October 29, at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Led by the leading film-orchestra conductor, guest conductor Erik Ochsner, this will be a performance you won't want to miss!

Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew-Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore-and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As Erik Ochsner's energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both orchestra and audience through the film as you've never experienced it before!

To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside of the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons)!

The Symphony thanks Indiana Trust Wealth Management for their support of the Pops Series. Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists.

Subscribe and save with a 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription. To save your seats visit,www.southbendsymphony.org/tickets