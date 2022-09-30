Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Indiana Trust Pops Series Opens With The Symphony's First-Ever Live-To-Picture Film GHOSTBUSTERS

The event is on Saturday, October 29, at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Grab your proton pack and join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra as they open the Indiana Trust Pops Series with the 1980s fan-favorite film Ghostbusters! Experience the fun of a live orchestra playing along to the full movie on Saturday, October 29, at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Led by the leading film-orchestra conductor, guest conductor Erik Ochsner, this will be a performance you won't want to miss!

Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew-Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore-and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As Erik Ochsner's energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both orchestra and audience through the film as you've never experienced it before!

To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside of the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons)!

The Symphony thanks Indiana Trust Wealth Management for their support of the Pops Series. Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists.

Subscribe and save with a 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription. To save your seats visit,www.southbendsymphony.org/tickets


OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
The Carmel International Arts Festival Returns to Carmel Arts & Design District This WeekThe Carmel International Arts Festival Returns to Carmel Arts & Design District This Week
September 19, 2022

Music will be a major part of The Carmel International Arts Festival as it returns to Carmel Arts & Design District September 24 and 25, 2022. With three stages and a variety of musical acts and other entertainment, there is something to entertain everyone.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
BOOK OF MORMON to Play Morris Performing Arts Center in OctoberBOOK OF MORMON to Play Morris Performing Arts Center in October
September 10, 2022

The American Theatre Guild will present the National Tour of the nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage October 14–15, 2022.