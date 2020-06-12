Strand Theatre Will Reopen on June 19

The Strand Theatre in Kendallville is set to reopen on June 19, according to KPC News.

"We still aren't sure what movies we will be showing," said operator Kevin Robbins. "It feels good to finally be able to reopen again. We have been anxiously been waiting for this day."

The theatre may also host Noon Classics beginning Saturday, June 20, including movies such as "The Wolfman" (1941), "Bride of Frankenstein" (1935), "Dracula" (1931), "The Mummy" (1932), "The Marx Brothers" and more.

The theatre will encourage social distancing for its patrons. Six-foot distancing stickers have been placed on the floor of the lobby, and patrons will be assisted to their seats in the auditorium to help keep them separated. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available, and employees will be wearing masks.

Read more on KPC News.

Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You