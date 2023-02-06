South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Welcome Kayhan Kalhor in March

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will welcome internationally acclaimed virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Morris Performing Arts Center for Kalhor + Brahms. The third performance in the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series, this unique combination pairs the sounds of Silkroad Ensemble member Kalhor with Brahms' luxuriant Symphony No. 2. The concert opens with Alexander Borodin's vigorous Overture to Prince Igor.

Kalhor's prodigious work with the kamancheh, one of the oldest stringed instruments from the Middle East, features in his piece Silent City, written in response to Saddam Hussein's chemical attack in 1988 on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Halabja.

Kalhor describes writing the piece as seeing it backwards, "I started from the end of what happens. It's the aftermath. It starts from a soft sound. There is stillness, there is darkness. And then these long notes can change anytime, anywhere. And then the sound grows and the instruments move higher in the register that they play. And this little stillness, it becomes chaotic loudness. Then it goes away again."

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is grateful for Jack M. Champaigne and his support of the Masterworks Series. Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists like Kayhan Kalhor.

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Embarking on its 90th season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region's only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does. In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's 2019 Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

