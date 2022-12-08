South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 'I Have A Dream' Speech With Four Concerts

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is partnering with local churches to applaud and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the cultural significance of African American music, and the sixtieth anniversary of Dr. King's "I have a Dream" speech in a series titled "Celebration for a Dream." The public is welcome to join the Symphony's Woodwind and String Quintets, host and Symphony Board Member Dr. Marvin Curtis, and church choirs for four events celebrating Dr. King's life and legacy.

"These concerts bring the spirit of Dr. King and the music of the African American composers together and celebrate both in a space, which was the Black Church, where it was nurtured," writes Dr. Curtis. "This series is also a chance to provide the opportunity for local church choirs to partner with the South Bend Symphony. We hope these concerts help to bring all the communities of South Bend together to experience and learn from each other."

The concert series is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Please secure your seat with the registration links listed at each location. The concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include an intermission. Donations will be accepted.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Covenant Community Church

3025 E. Edison Rd. South Bend, Indiana 46615

Register on EventBrite

Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.

St. Joe County Public Library, (Main Branch) Auditorium

304 S. Main Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601

Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Faith Alive Ministries

909 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana 46628

Register on EventBrite

Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sweet Home Ministries

410 S Taylor St., South Bend, Indiana 46601

Register on EventBrite

Tune into WUBS 89.7 FM to listen to the live stream on Thursday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Embarking on its 90th season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region's only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does. In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's 2019 Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.