South Bend Symphony Orchestra Will Present its Gift of Music Gala This Month

What began as a small cabaret dinner auction 26 years ago that raised $8,000, has evolved into an annual community celebration that has had a multi-million dollar impact on our Symphony! We proudly welcome you to the 26th annual Gift of Music.

Proceeds from the Gift of Music support all aspects of Symphony operations including artistically vibrant concerts and regionally-based education and community engagement initiatives which introduce nearly 10,000 students annually to live symphonic music.

The Symphony also presents 65 ensemble performances annually in area libraries, schools, senior living and social service centers, free to the host venue and audiences, as a service to our community.

The event is set for August 27.