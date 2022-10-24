Second Annual Trick Or Treat On The Monon Coming To Carmel

If you and your family are looking for a safe place for your little ghouls and goblins to gather treats, Trick-or-Treat on the Monon is where you need to be.

Families are invited to come out between the hours of 6 and 8 pm on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kiddos can show off their costumes and trick or treat up and down the Monon Trail on Halloween night.

Apartment residents along the Monon Trail are encouraged to come out and set up chairs along the trail from Main Street to Carter Green and pass out candy! Other Carmel residents are welcome to join, as well.

This is the Second Annual Trick-or-Treat on the Monon. In 2021, Good Day Carmel, Podcast on the Plaza, Synergize, and Carmel Social Media sponsored the first.

Event Director and Executive Producer of Podcast on the Plaza Samantha LaMar and Event Manager Melanie Wagner, along with a team of volunteers, pulled together this fun and exciting event as a way to help bring the community together while providing a safe space for trick- or-treat.

With the success of last year's event, the vision continues with the hope to grow and make Trick-or-Treat on the Monon even bigger and better for the families in the community.

If anyone would like to help sponsor or volunteer, contact Melanie Wagner at: melanie_wagner@uhc.com.