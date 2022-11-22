Richmond Shakespeare Festival Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL In Downtown Richmond

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival (RSF) is a professional theatre performing in the birthplace of recorded jazz, near downtown Richmond, Indiana. In December of 2022 Richmond Shakespeare Festival will present A Christmas Carol - (a play with music) at the new Reid Center, located at 1004 N. A Street, Richmond, Indiana.

Formerly the Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, this repurposed venue features windows and other architectural features designed by the renowned Louis Comfort Tiffany.

For the first time ever, RSF presents a staged adaptation of this heartwarming Christmas tale by Charles Dickens of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future working through a single night to achieve the redemption of notorious skinflint and Christmas crab, Ebenezer Scrooge. The story is adapted by Jim Helsinger, directed by RSF Artistic Director, Patrick Flick, and features both traditional Victorian Christmas carols. The play also features original music by Patrick Flick, and orchestration by New York composer, Daniel Levy. Original Victorian costumes are provided by Melanie Mortimer.

The Cast features local favorites like R. Scott Shriver, Bill Brewer and Erica Pearson and brings to Richmond other delightful actors from New York City, Chicago and Cleveland. Also featured are two young local actors, Gannon Vien and Aila Vien.

Tickets are available online at www.richmondshakes.org, and there are discounts for groups of 10 or more.