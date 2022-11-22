Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richmond Shakespeare Festival Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL In Downtown Richmond

Richmond Shakespeare Festival will present A Christmas Carol – (a play with music) at the new Reid Center.

Nov. 22, 2022  

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival (RSF) is a professional theatre performing in the birthplace of recorded jazz, near downtown Richmond, Indiana. In December of 2022 Richmond Shakespeare Festival will present A Christmas Carol - (a play with music) at the new Reid Center, located at 1004 N. A Street, Richmond, Indiana.

Formerly the Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, this repurposed venue features windows and other architectural features designed by the renowned Louis Comfort Tiffany.

For the first time ever, RSF presents a staged adaptation of this heartwarming Christmas tale by Charles Dickens of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future working through a single night to achieve the redemption of notorious skinflint and Christmas crab, Ebenezer Scrooge. The story is adapted by Jim Helsinger, directed by RSF Artistic Director, Patrick Flick, and features both traditional Victorian Christmas carols. The play also features original music by Patrick Flick, and orchestration by New York composer, Daniel Levy. Original Victorian costumes are provided by Melanie Mortimer.

The Cast features local favorites like R. Scott Shriver, Bill Brewer and Erica Pearson and brings to Richmond other delightful actors from New York City, Chicago and Cleveland. Also featured are two young local actors, Gannon Vien and Aila Vien.

Tickets are available online at www.richmondshakes.org, and there are discounts for groups of 10 or more.




Actors Theatre Of Indiana To Celebrate The Holidays At Feinsteins Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana To Celebrate The Holidays At Feinsteins
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced December 17 Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced December 17
Home for the Holidays with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra combines seasonal favorites, storytelling, and more! Guest conductor Geoffery Larson, renowned Irish-American Baritone Emmett O'Hanlon, Notre Dame Concordia Octet, and Southold Dance Theater unite with the Symphony to create South Bend's favorite holiday performance.
Celebrate The Season With THE SNOWMAN And South Bend Symphony Orchestra Photo
Celebrate The Season With THE SNOWMAN And South Bend Symphony Orchestra
Gather your family and join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for a magical journey to the North Pole on Sunday, November 27, at 2:30 p.m., for the annual Shein Trust Family Concert, 'The Snowman.'
Actor Theatre Of Indiana Presents Reading of EXPOSED; A Melting Pot Musical Photo
Actor Theatre Of Indiana Presents Reading of EXPOSED; A Melting Pot Musical
Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the next in their Lab Series, ATI TheatreLAB #1: EXPOSED; A Melting Pot Musical. This musical by Laura Goodenow will be given a staged reading performance at The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2 p.m.

November 21, 2022

November 17, 2022

November 8, 2022

November 2, 2022

November 1, 2022

