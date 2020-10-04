Progress Made on the Restoration of the Historic REES Theatre

A new solar energy system was installed, which is currently providing more power than the theatre needs.

Progress is being made with the restoration of the REES Theatre, the historic venue in Plymouth, WNDU reports. A new solar energy system was installed, which is currently providing more power than the theatre needs.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

Free tours of the venue were given on Saturday afternoon to showcase the progress.

"We're only sending in groups of six at a time, just to keep those numbers limited. It's been a long time since I've seen a lot of these faces, so it's really exciting seeing everybody coming together for something that meant so much to them as a kid," project committee member Cassi Quissell said.

More tours will be given Sunday at the REES Theatre from 1pm-3pm.

Read more and watch the video segment on WNDU.

