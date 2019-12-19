PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Premiere in January At South Bend Civic Theatre
"Peter and the Starcatcher" Premieres January 17 at South Bend Civic Theatre.
A comedic prequel of the much-beloved tale of a boy who never grows up, "Peter and the Starcatcher" is a humorous swashbuckling story, with contemporary pop culture references and sea shanties. Fun for the whole family.
Presented in The Warner Studio Theatre.
TICKETS $25, $18 for 18 and under.
Show Information:
BOOK:
MUSIC:
DIRECTOR:
Grace Lazarz 765-464-4811
CAST:
Boy/Peter - Ash Young
Molly - Mimi Panzica
Prentiss - Clara Moran Walton
Ted - Olivia Purcell
Lord Aster - Meaghan Gilroy
Captain Scott/Mollusk - Marybeth Saunders
Alf/Teacher - Sarah Myers
Black Stache - Abbey Platt
Greggors/Smee - Rachel Alford
Grempkin/Knox/Mollusk - Lisa Knox
Slank/Fighting Prawn - Sydney Luse
Hawking Clam/Pirate - Olivia Lianez
Mrs. Bumbrake/Mollusk - Connie Chalko
Mack/Mollusk - Mariah Donley
PERFORMANCES January 17, 7:30PM, January 18, 7:30PM, January 19, 2:00PM, (SF)* January 22, 7:30PM** January 23, 7:30 PM, January 24, 7:30PM, January 25, 7:30PM, January 26, 2:00PM* SENSORY-FRIENDLY