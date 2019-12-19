PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Premiere in January At South Bend Civic Theatre

"Peter and the Starcatcher" Premieres January 17 at South Bend Civic Theatre.

A comedic prequel of the much-beloved tale of a boy who never grows up, "Peter and the Starcatcher" is a humorous swashbuckling story, with contemporary pop culture references and sea shanties. Fun for the whole family.

Presented in The Warner Studio Theatre.

TICKETS $25, $18 for 18 and under.

Show Information:

BOOK:

Rick Elice

MUSIC:

Wayne Barker

DIRECTOR:

Grace Lazarz 765-464-4811

CAST:

Boy/Peter - Ash Young

Molly - Mimi Panzica

Prentiss - Clara Moran Walton

Ted - Olivia Purcell

Lord Aster - Meaghan Gilroy

Captain Scott/Mollusk - Marybeth Saunders

Alf/Teacher - Sarah Myers

Black Stache - Abbey Platt

Greggors/Smee - Rachel Alford

Grempkin/Knox/Mollusk - Lisa Knox

Slank/Fighting Prawn - Sydney Luse

Hawking Clam/Pirate - Olivia Lianez

Mrs. Bumbrake/Mollusk - Connie Chalko

Mack/Mollusk - Mariah Donley

PERFORMANCES January 17, 7:30PM, January 18, 7:30PM, January 19, 2:00PM, (SF)* January 22, 7:30PM** January 23, 7:30 PM, January 24, 7:30PM, January 25, 7:30PM, January 26, 2:00PM* SENSORY-FRIENDLY





